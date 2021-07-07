Zacks Investment Research Upgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Hold

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

CFBK traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $18.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,679. The firm has a market cap of $100.11 million, a PE ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.79. CF Bankshares has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.56.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 31.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.50 million. Research analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $313,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in CF Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $332,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CF Bankshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC increased its position in CF Bankshares by 457.5% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 294,349 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 241,551 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CF Bankshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.23% of the company’s stock.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

