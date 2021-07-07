Zcash Achieves Market Cap of $1.44 Billion (ZEC)

Zcash (CURRENCY:ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 7th. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zcash has a total market cap of $1.44 billion and approximately $304.05 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zcash coin can now be purchased for approximately $118.40 or 0.00339921 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00139043 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00193389 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00003111 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001005 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000559 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000035 BTC.

About Zcash

Zcash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 12,153,806 coins. The official website for Zcash is z.cash . The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Zcash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

