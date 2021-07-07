Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Now Covered by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Get Zeta Global alerts:

ZETA opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a 12 month low of $7.77 and a 12 month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Zeta Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zeta Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.