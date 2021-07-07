Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an overweight rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zeta Global currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.58.

Shares of ZETA opened at $7.84 on Tuesday. Zeta Global has a twelve month low of $7.77 and a twelve month high of $9.44.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

