Zeusshield (ZSC) Market Cap Hits $265,078.09

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $265,078.09 and $1.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00060721 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003332 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00018048 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002893 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.72 or 0.00950221 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00046249 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000344 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield (ZSC) is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

