Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation, five have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.24.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ZION shares. Robert W. Baird reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a report on Monday, May 24th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

In related news, SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $314,741.47. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 14,267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.89, for a total transaction of $754,581.63. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,710.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,197 shares of company stock worth $2,392,714. Insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZION. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $84,495,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14,173.0% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 774,025 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,534,000 after acquiring an additional 768,602 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $569,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,827,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $375,249,000 after acquiring an additional 514,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,468,792 shares of the bank’s stock worth $190,644,000 after buying an additional 479,771 shares in the last quarter. 81.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $51.72 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $56.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.65.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is 45.03%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.