Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Short Interest Down 17.0% in June

Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the May 31st total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 625,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZIXI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ZIX by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 219,927 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 20,149 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ZIX by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 69,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 3,910 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ZIX in the 4th quarter worth $488,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Get ZIX alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.70.

Shares of ZIXI opened at $7.13 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.98. ZIX has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.37. The stock has a market cap of $405.88 million, a P/E ratio of -22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.13.

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 79.47% and a negative net margin of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $60.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.25 million. Equities analysts expect that ZIX will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ZIX

Zix Corporation provides solutions for email encryption, data loss prevention, threat protection, unified archiving, and cloud data backup in the United States, Israel, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Switzerland. The company offers Advanced Email Threat Protection, a cloud-based service that defends organizations from zero-day malware, ransomware, phishing, CEO fraud, W-2 phishing attacks, spams, and viruses in email; and Information Archive, a cloud-based email retention solution that enables user retrieval, compliance, and e-discovery.

Further Reading: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.