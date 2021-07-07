Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) & Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Financial Comparison

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Education has a beta of 0.42, suggesting that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Zovio and Strategic Education’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96% Strategic Education 5.76% 8.59% 6.74%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Strategic Education’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $397.12 million 0.23 -$48.95 million $0.27 10.04 Strategic Education $1.03 billion 1.82 $86.27 million $6.68 11.37

Strategic Education has higher revenue and earnings than Zovio. Zovio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Strategic Education, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

50.6% of Zovio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.1% of Strategic Education shares are held by institutional investors. 7.6% of Zovio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Strategic Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Zovio and Strategic Education, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Strategic Education 0 2 3 0 2.60

Zovio currently has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 222.88%. Strategic Education has a consensus target price of $89.50, suggesting a potential upside of 17.79%. Given Zovio’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than Strategic Education.

Summary

Strategic Education beats Zovio on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Strategic Education

Strategic Education, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides post-secondary education and non-degree programs. It operates in three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Australia/New Zealand. The company operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 64 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute. It also operates a software development school that provides Web development, iOS development, quality assurance, and UX design programs in Lehi, Utah and Dallas, Texas through online; and a software engineering school for women, which offers software development programs through online in San Francisco. In addition, the company operates Capella University, an online post-secondary education company that offers bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in public service leadership, nursing and health sciences, psychology, business and technology, counseling and human services, and education primarily for working adults; and provides self-paced online general education courses. Further, it operates Torrens University that offers undergraduate and graduate courses in business, design and creative technology, health, hospitality, and education fields through online and on physical campuses located in Australia; Think Education, a vocational training organization that delivers education at various campuses; and Media Design School, which offers industry-endorsed courses in 3D animation and visual effects, game art and programming, graphic and motion design, digital media artificial intelligence, and creative advertising in New Zealand. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.