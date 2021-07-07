Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) Insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan Sells 11,319 Shares of Stock

Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) insider Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $121,113.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,591 shares in the company, valued at $220,323.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Miles Ryan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zynga alerts:

On Thursday, June 17th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 17,064 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $174,394.08.

On Monday, May 3rd, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 11,886 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.71, for a total transaction of $127,299.06.

On Monday, April 19th, Jeffrey Miles Ryan sold 1,714 shares of Zynga stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.72, for a total transaction of $18,374.08.

ZNGA stock opened at $11.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53. Zynga Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.77 and a 52-week high of $12.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.82 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Zynga had a negative net margin of 15.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.82 million. Equities research analysts predict that Zynga Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZNGA. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Zynga in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zynga from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Zynga from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.46.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Zynga by 6.6% during the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 17,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Zynga by 30.7% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 25,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,908 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Zynga by 767.3% in the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 3,469,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069,127 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in Zynga by 4.2% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 513,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,244,000 after acquiring an additional 20,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Zynga in the first quarter worth approximately $388,000. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zynga

Zynga Inc provides social game services in the United States and internationally. The company develops, markets, and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems; social networking platforms, such as Facebook and Snapchat; and personal computers consoles, such as Nintendo's Switch game console, and other platforms and consoles.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Zynga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.