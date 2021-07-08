$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.08. Tabula Rasa HealthCare posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 85.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare will report full year earnings of $0.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.42. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tabula Rasa HealthCare.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.20 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 23.88% and a negative net margin of 28.57%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

TRHC opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare has a 52 week low of $30.12 and a 52 week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.28.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total value of $344,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 853,360 shares in the company, valued at $36,703,013.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Greenhalgh sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $195,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 172,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,445,046.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,695 shares of company stock valued at $2,517,854. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 158,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,756,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $445,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,980,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.16% of the company’s stock.

About Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise software that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing programs or systems.

