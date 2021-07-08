$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for General Electric (NYSE:GE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect General Electric (NYSE:GE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.04 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for General Electric’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. General Electric posted earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 126.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that General Electric will report full-year earnings of $0.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.33. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow General Electric.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

NYSE:GE traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $12.78. 1,279,753 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,426,872. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.36. The firm has a market cap of $112.19 billion, a PE ratio of -27.76, a P/E/G ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $14.41.

General Electric shares are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. The 1-8 reverse split was announced on Monday, August 2nd. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, August 2nd.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 161.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,708,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905,387 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 17,668 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $546,000. 63.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

