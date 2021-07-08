$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.25. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers reported earnings of ($3.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will report full year earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.94. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.16) by $0.86. The firm had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 59.46% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($6.66) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CAO Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 2,507 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $88,948.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,650 shares in the company, valued at $342,382. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the fourth quarter worth about $915,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,579,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,503,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $99,869,000 after purchasing an additional 180,529 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,559.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 159,560 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,000,000 after acquiring an additional 153,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC grew its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 234.2% in the first quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 171,913 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,858,000 after purchasing an additional 120,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.35. 957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,877. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 2.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.61. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $7.26 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

