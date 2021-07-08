$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) This Quarter

Analysts expect CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.65. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CECO Environmental.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $71.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.53 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Shares of CECE traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 65,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 118,143. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.64. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.73 million, a PE ratio of 44.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in CECO Environmental in the 1st quarter valued at $159,000. White Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 181,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 325.7% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,488,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,731,000 after purchasing an additional 65,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CECO Environmental by 214.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides industrial air quality and fluid handling systems for the energy, industrial, and other niche markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Fluid Handling Solutions. The company engineers, designs, builds, and installs systems that capture, clean, and destroy airborne contaminants from industrial facilities, as well as equipment that control emissions from such facilities; and fluid handling and filtration systems.

Read More: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CECO Environmental (CECE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.