-$0.11 EPS Expected for Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the lowest is ($0.16). Upwork posted earnings of ($0.09) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full-year earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.05). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Upwork.

Get Upwork alerts:

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $113.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.21 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 7.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UPWK. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.89.

In other Upwork news, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.27, for a total transaction of $133,495.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $66,022.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,947 shares in the company, valued at $21,787,612.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,675 shares of company stock worth $3,248,381. Corporate insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Upwork by 9.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,331,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,247,000 after buying an additional 610,124 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,645,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,500,000 after buying an additional 93,816 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Upwork by 17.2% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,236,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,450,000 after buying an additional 769,212 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Upwork by 150.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,695,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,674,000 after buying an additional 1,620,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Upwork by 123.8% in the first quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,443,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,380,000 after buying an additional 1,351,511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

UPWK stock opened at $56.43 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -352.69 and a beta of 2.01. Upwork has a 52 week low of $12.96 and a 52 week high of $63.88.

About Upwork

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Upwork (UPWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.