$0.33 EPS Expected for AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AAON’s earnings. AAON posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AAON will report full year earnings of $1.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.40 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AAON.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 14.92% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The firm had revenue of $115.79 million for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of AAON opened at $63.39 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.51. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.87 and a 52 week high of $81.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58 and a beta of 0.52.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.50%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AAON in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,541,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AAON by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,282,989 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $439,872,000 after acquiring an additional 123,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AAON by 376.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,949 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,861,000 after acquiring an additional 57,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 698,576 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,907,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AAON by 62.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 115,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after acquiring an additional 44,239 shares in the last quarter. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, coils, and controls.

