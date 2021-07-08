$0.36 EPS Expected for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Camtek’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.38. Camtek posted earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 125%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Camtek will report full year earnings of $1.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Camtek.

Get Camtek alerts:

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. Camtek had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $57.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.97 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 89.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on CAMT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Camtek presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 135.4% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.31% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CAMT opened at $35.47 on Monday. Camtek has a 52 week low of $12.43 and a 52 week high of $40.47. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.57.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

See Also: What is a capital gains distribution?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Camtek (CAMT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.