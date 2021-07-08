$0.40 EPS Expected for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) to post $0.40 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for SPS Commerce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. SPS Commerce posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPS Commerce will report full year earnings of $1.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.68. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SPS Commerce.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The company had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.79 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPSC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Northland Securities raised SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPSC opened at $101.06 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $69.39 and a twelve month high of $118.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58 and a beta of 0.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 54,256.3% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,697 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 8,681 shares during the period. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,230 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,177,000 after purchasing an additional 45,653 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in SPS Commerce by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,424,000 after purchasing an additional 13,943 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPS Commerce

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

