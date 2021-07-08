$0.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) will report earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Exponent’s earnings. Exponent posted earnings of $0.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Exponent will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $1.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Exponent.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $109.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.81 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 24.63% and a net margin of 21.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $89.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 55.03 and a beta of 0.31. Exponent has a 52-week low of $68.42 and a 52-week high of $102.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, VP Bradley A. James sold 3,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.29, for a total transaction of $284,824.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $385,426.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Exponent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,111,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Exponent by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,036,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,419,000 after purchasing an additional 258,810 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 428.8% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 241,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,573,000 after acquiring an additional 196,157 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 444,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,842,000 after acquiring an additional 134,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,634,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 130,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

