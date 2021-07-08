$1.01 EPS Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) will post $1.01 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.04 and the lowest is $0.97. Taylor Morrison Home reported earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full-year earnings of $4.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 12.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total value of $32,586,457.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 177.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 921 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 22,750 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 81,711 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,214 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.58. Taylor Morrison Home has a fifty-two week low of $19.81 and a fifty-two week high of $33.06.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

