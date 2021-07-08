-$1.02 EPS Expected for Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Lumos Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUMO) will post ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lumos Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.09) and the highest is ($0.94). Lumos Pharma reported earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 56.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumos Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($4.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.48) to ($3.77). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($5.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.77) to ($3.23). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lumos Pharma.

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.19). Lumos Pharma had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 3,370.83%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LUMO shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumos Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Lumos Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUMO. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 65.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Investors Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lumos Pharma by 60.4% during the first quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 29,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumos Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 39.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LUMO traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.08. 13,445 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66. Lumos Pharma has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $36.72.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate LUM-201 is an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule, which is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency.

