$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) will report $1.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.27 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $791.89 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 45.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $5.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.30 billion to $5.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.69 billion to $5.83 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.40. Logitech International had a return on equity of 53.66% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion.

Several research firms recently commented on LOGI. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Logitech International from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.75.

Logitech International stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $126.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,304. Logitech International has a 52-week low of $64.66 and a 52-week high of $140.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $119.95. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Logitech International news, CFO Nathan Olmstead sold 3,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $425,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,407 shares of company stock worth $1,219,970. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Logitech International during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Logitech International during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Logitech International by 511.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.60% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

