$1.44 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to announce $1.44 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44 billion. JetBlue Airways reported sales of $215.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 569.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $5.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.24 billion to $5.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $7.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.49 billion to $8.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $733.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $660.05 million. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 49.78% and a negative net margin of 63.83%. JetBlue Airways’s revenue for the quarter was down 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Raymond James upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Susquehanna upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on JetBlue Airways from $15.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

In related news, insider Scott M. Laurence sold 1,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.38, for a total transaction of $31,092.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,099.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alexander Chatkewitz sold 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.77, for a total value of $107,422.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,886.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,790 shares of company stock valued at $556,565 over the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,017,440 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,571 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of JetBlue Airways during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 497,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,111,000 after acquiring an additional 297,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 935.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 747,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,212,000 after acquiring an additional 675,656 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBLU traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $16.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,449,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,063,424. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.71. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 1.66. JetBlue Airways has a twelve month low of $9.72 and a twelve month high of $21.96.

JetBlue Airways Company Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air passenger transportation services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 1 Airbus A220 aircraft, 13 Airbus A321 neo aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 98 destinations in the 30 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

