$1.64 Billion in Sales Expected for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) will announce sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. Citizens Financial Group posted sales of $1.75 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $6.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.58 billion to $6.66 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.68 billion to $7.15 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Citizens Financial Group.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.53% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFG. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 6,316 shares of the bank’s stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $138,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 32.6% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA raised its position in Citizens Financial Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 24,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CFG opened at $44.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

