$1.75 Billion in Sales Expected for Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) to report $1.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.70 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home posted sales of $1.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home will report full year sales of $7.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.77 billion to $7.97 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $8.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.01 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Taylor Morrison Home.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 6.01%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMHC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of TMHC traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $25.28. 23,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,510,053. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 5.70. Taylor Morrison Home has a 12 month low of $19.81 and a 12 month high of $33.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58.

In other news, Director William H. Lyon sold 1,025,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.77, for a total transaction of $32,586,457.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 182,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,800,248.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 12,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $413,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,297,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,039,120 shares of company stock worth $33,022,633. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMHC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home in the fourth quarter worth about $47,835,000. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2,981.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,178,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,240,000 after buying an additional 1,139,934 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 3,305.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,025,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,299,000 after buying an additional 995,199 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 21.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,487,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $138,273,000 after buying an additional 794,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,893,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $582,095,000 after buying an additional 780,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties; offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

