$1.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) will post sales of $1.82 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Campbell Soup’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.83 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup posted sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Campbell Soup will report full-year sales of $8.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.36 billion to $8.43 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $8.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Campbell Soup.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 33.21% and a net margin of 9.18%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

CPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Campbell Soup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Campbell Soup from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.44.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 13.6% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 26.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 3.4% in the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 16,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. 52.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CPB traded down $0.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,407,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,451,690. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.56. Campbell Soup has a fifty-two week low of $44.53 and a fifty-two week high of $54.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 13th. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is presently 50.17%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and market food and beverage products. It operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada. This segment provides Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Pacific Foods broth, soups, and non-dairy beverages; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pasta, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry; Plum baby food and snacks; V8 juices and beverages; V8 juices and beverages; and Campbell's tomato juice.

