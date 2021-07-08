100,000 Shares in Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Acquired by Venator Capital Management Ltd.

Venator Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,635,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. North Run Capital LP increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 718,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,083,000 after purchasing an additional 68,307 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kaleyra in the 4th quarter valued at $1,107,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 74.9% in the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kaleyra by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 6,011 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN KLR traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.20. 1,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Kaleyra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.95 and a 52-week high of $20.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.25.

Kaleyra (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $39.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kaleyra, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Kaleyra news, Director Neil Miotto sold 6,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total value of $77,406.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dario Calogero sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $122,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 32,838 shares of company stock worth $384,298. 50.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Kaleyra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Kaleyra in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Kaleyra, Inc is a global group providing mobile communication services for financial institutions and enterprises of all sizes worldwide. Its proprietary platform manages multi-channel integrated communication services on a global scale, comprising of messages, push notifications, e-mail, instant messaging, voice services and chatbots.

