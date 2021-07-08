$109.53 Million in Sales Expected for Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will report sales of $109.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $108.07 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.62 million. Invitae reported sales of $45.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 142.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Invitae will report full year sales of $462.13 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $454.90 million to $472.73 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $681.98 million, with estimates ranging from $650.60 million to $699.51 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Invitae.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The business had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NVTA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.22.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 21,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.63, for a total transaction of $670,587.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Kenneth D. Knight sold 28,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $769,994.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,919 shares of company stock valued at $3,838,749. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Invitae during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

NVTA stock traded down $1.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.79. 167,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,561. Invitae has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $61.59. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.54.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

