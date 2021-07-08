110,000 Shares in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) Bought by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in MCAP Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MACQU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MCAP Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000.

Shares of MCAP Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Thursday. MCAP Acquisition Co. has a twelve month low of $9.77 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.96.

MCAP Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

