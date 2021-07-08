12,415 Shares in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,415 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OMER. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Omeros by 363.3% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Omeros by 460.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Omeros by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 12,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Omeros alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, WBB Securities boosted their target price on shares of Omeros from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.57.

Shares of Omeros stock opened at $14.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $913.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07. Omeros Co. has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57). The business had revenue of $21.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 million. Omeros’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Omeros Co. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total value of $549,169.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,751,245.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory A. Md Demopulos sold 36,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $553,577.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,063,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,998,906.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

Read More: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER).

Receive News & Ratings for Omeros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omeros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.