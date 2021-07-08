1,294,000 Shares in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) Purchased by Sphera Funds Management LTD.

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,294,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,740,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. owned 0.06% of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 26,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 18,994 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,838. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $8.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.78 million, a PE ratio of -0.22 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.03.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). Equities analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CATB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.50.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

