140,000 Shares in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) Purchased by Scion Asset Management LLC

Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meredith Co. (NYSE:MDP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 140,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,169,000. Meredith comprises approximately 0.3% of Scion Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDP. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Meredith by 20,680.0% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Meredith in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Meredith by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDP traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $40.90. 4,496 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41 and a beta of 2.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.84. Meredith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $10.75 and a fifty-two week high of $43.98.

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $664.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.61 million. Meredith had a return on equity of 45.09% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Meredith Co. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

MDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Meredith from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Meredith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Meredith Corporation operates as a diversified media company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, National Media and Local Media. The National Media segment offers national consumer media brands through various media platforms, including print magazines, digital and mobile media, brand licensing activities, database-related activities, affinity marketing, and business-to-business marketing products and services.

