$142.37 Million in Sales Expected for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) will post $142.37 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for The RMR Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $149.74 million and the lowest is $135.00 million. The RMR Group posted sales of $138.65 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that The RMR Group will report full-year sales of $575.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $558.90 million to $591.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $575.01 million, with estimates ranging from $542.70 million to $605.33 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover The RMR Group.

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.04). The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $131.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.02 million.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RMR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The RMR Group in a report on Sunday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The RMR Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The RMR Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.60.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $82,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 20.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of The RMR Group by 92,400.0% in the first quarter. PhiloSmith Capital Corp now owns 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The RMR Group in the first quarter worth about $237,000. Institutional investors own 38.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RMR traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $37.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,081. The RMR Group has a 52-week low of $25.10 and a 52-week high of $44.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 85.88%.

The RMR Group Company Profile

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

