144,521 Shares in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 144,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,966,000. FIL Ltd owned approximately 0.10% of TG Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 528,348 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,484,000 after acquiring an additional 62,031 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 161,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,396,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 273.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 368,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after acquiring an additional 269,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in TG Therapeutics by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after acquiring an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGTX opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 2.14. TG Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.67 and a 52 week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35,158.99% and a negative return on equity of 95.94%. On average, research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

TGTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

TG Therapeutics Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

