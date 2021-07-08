1,473,600 Shares in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) Bought by Senator Investment Group LP

Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new position in Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LUXA) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 1,473,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,134,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $40,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $191,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lux Health Tech Acquisition in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors own 37.85% of the company’s stock.

LUXA traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.89. The stock had a trading volume of 221 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,095. Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.74 and a one year high of $13.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.98.

Lux Health Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

