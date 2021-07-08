$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

