$149.96 Million in Sales Expected for Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2021

Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) to announce $149.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $149.71 million and the highest is $150.20 million. Enerpac Tool Group reported sales of $111.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, September 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $530.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $535.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $584.79 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $598.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $143.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.44 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. CJS Securities began coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Enerpac Tool Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Enerpac Tool Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.60.

Shares of EPAC stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.35. The stock had a trading volume of 190,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,303. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.44 and a beta of 1.46. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $28.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,899,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 827,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,613,000 after acquiring an additional 148,152 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,744,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,093,000 after acquiring an additional 985,619 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 111,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 173,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after acquiring an additional 59,421 shares in the last quarter.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

Featured Article: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Enerpac Tool Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerpac Tool Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.