18,626 Shares in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Bought by Eqis Capital Management Inc.

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 72.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

HAIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.22.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total value of $274,995.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,458.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $122,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares in the company, valued at $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group stock opened at $39.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.79. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $30.10 and a one year high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $492.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.74 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

