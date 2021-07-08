1,883 Shares in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Acquired by Karp Capital Management Corp

Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Zillow Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its position in Zillow Group by 42.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.25.

Zillow Group stock opened at $117.52 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.16 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 734.55 and a beta of 1.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $208.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.16.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%.

In related news, CTO David A. Beitel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $607,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 54,371 shares in the company, valued at $6,609,338.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total transaction of $105,214.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,994,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,686,473 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

