$191.29 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) to announce $191.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $188.72 million and the highest estimate coming in at $192.50 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $178.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full-year sales of $769.34 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $756.20 million to $778.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $805.13 million, with estimates ranging from $769.10 million to $833.34 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.33). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust of America from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.63.

HTA stock opened at $26.97 on Thursday. Healthcare Trust of America has a 52 week low of $23.39 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.73 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 74.85%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 23,019,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $634,903,000 after acquiring an additional 551,726 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,630,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $458,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885,295 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,168,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,118,000 after acquiring an additional 210,978 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,100,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $140,671,000 after acquiring an additional 97,290 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,658,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966,701 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Healthcare Trust of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

