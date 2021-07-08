1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Shares Down 7%

1stdibs.Com, Inc. (NASDAQ:DIBS) shares dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.03 and last traded at $26.12. Approximately 1,234 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 567,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.08.

DIBS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on 1stdibs.Com in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home dÃ©cor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

