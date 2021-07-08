$2.31 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for NXP Semiconductors’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.32. NXP Semiconductors posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 230%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will report full year earnings of $9.62 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.38 to $10.02. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $10.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.84 to $11.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NXP Semiconductors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS.

NXPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $192.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.96.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $198.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $199.49. The company has a market capitalization of $54.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. NXP Semiconductors has a one year low of $113.25 and a one year high of $216.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.19%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CFO Peter Kelly sold 24,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total value of $4,962,149.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,687,375.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 18.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,126,709 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $4,052,312,000 after buying an additional 3,205,472 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $458,957,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,069,257 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $816,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,432,596 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $489,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,555,000 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $313,084,000 after acquiring an additional 811,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.