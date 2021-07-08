$2.76 Million in Sales Expected for DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) to post sales of $2.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for DURECT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $3.60 million. DURECT reported sales of $25.84 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DURECT will report full-year sales of $11.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.21 million to $15.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $38.88 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DURECT.

Get DURECT alerts:

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 28.91% and a negative net margin of 2.33%. The business had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of DURECT in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DURECT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ DRRX traded down $0.07 on Monday, hitting $1.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,093. DURECT has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 8.79 and a current ratio of 8.96.

In other news, VP Judy R. Joice sold 60,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.72, for a total value of $103,435.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 54,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,311.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in DURECT by 152.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,912 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in DURECT by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,068 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 6,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in DURECT during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 52.19% of the company’s stock.

DURECT Company Profile

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals. It also develops DUR-928, an endogenous, orally bioavailable small molecule that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to play a regulatory role in lipid homeostasis, inflammation, and cell survival, as well as completed Phase Ib clinical trial to treat patients with nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

See Also: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DURECT (DRRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DURECT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DURECT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.