$2.80 Million in Sales Expected for QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) This Quarter

Analysts expect QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) to report $2.80 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuickLogic’s earnings. QuickLogic posted sales of $2.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuickLogic will report full year sales of $13.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.10 million to $14.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $18.85 million, with estimates ranging from $18.00 million to $19.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover QuickLogic.

Get QuickLogic alerts:

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). QuickLogic had a negative return on equity of 70.83% and a negative net margin of 111.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share.

QUIK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital upgraded QuickLogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QuickLogic by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the first quarter valued at $1,120,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in QuickLogic in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QUIK traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,543. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.38. The firm has a market cap of $68.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 2.44. QuickLogic has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $12.49.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

Recommended Story: Overweight

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on QuickLogic (QUIK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for QuickLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuickLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.