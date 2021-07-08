$20.08 Million in Sales Expected for PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT) will post $20.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Investment’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $20.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $19.82 million. PennantPark Investment posted sales of $25.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PennantPark Investment will report full year sales of $79.28 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $78.37 million to $80.76 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $92.49 million, with estimates ranging from $86.09 million to $96.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Investment.

PennantPark Investment (NASDAQ:PNNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $19.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 159.18% and a return on equity of 6.62%.

PNNT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of PennantPark Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. PennantPark Investment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PNNT. Ares Management LLC boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 347.4% during the 1st quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 3,334,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,840,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589,267 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $3,016,000. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in PennantPark Investment during the 4th quarter valued at $1,844,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in PennantPark Investment by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,252,637 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 186,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $859,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.64% of the company’s stock.

PNNT remained flat at $$6.76 during trading hours on Monday. 7,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,736. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $453.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.99. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. PennantPark Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.69%.

PennantPark Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in building and real estate, hotels and gaming, electronics, healthcare, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, manufacturing industries and retail.

