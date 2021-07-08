2,000,000 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Acquired by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,960,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,270,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,511,000 after purchasing an additional 947,546 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,345,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,618,000 after purchasing an additional 142,285 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 162,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,358 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total value of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.96.

NYSE:MGY opened at $15.05 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $16.38.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $207.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.83 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 14.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

