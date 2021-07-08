20,200 Shares in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,200 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,175,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the first quarter worth $68,000. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HubSpot from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on HubSpot from $567.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HubSpot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $525.92.

NYSE HUBS opened at $609.33 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $529.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $205.07 and a 52 week high of $616.45. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -304.67 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 9.37%. The firm had revenue of $281.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.98 million. On average, analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.00, for a total transaction of $1,246,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,896,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total value of $4,268,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,099 shares of company stock worth $23,153,446 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.