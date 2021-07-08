$21.84 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $21.84 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $22.27 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $21.59 billion. Bank of America posted sales of $22.33 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full-year sales of $88.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $87.41 billion to $89.15 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $90.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $88.91 billion to $93.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.21. Bank of America had a net margin of 24.09% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.30.

NYSE:BAC opened at $39.75 on Thursday. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $22.39 and a 1 year high of $43.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $340.63 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 38.50%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that permits the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America by 156.7% during the 1st quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 70.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

