27,800 Shares in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHS. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 18,745.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,045,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,772,000 after buying an additional 2,034,958 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,770,296 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,439,000 after buying an additional 1,420,730 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter worth $1,485,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Chico’s FAS during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CHS shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $2.50 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Chico’s FAS from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Chico’s FAS from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of CHS stock opened at $6.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $761.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.79 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.91 and a 52-week high of $7.29.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $387.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.65 million. Chico’s FAS had a negative return on equity of 65.16% and a negative net margin of 13.32%. As a group, research analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current year.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

