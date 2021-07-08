$3.70 Billion in Sales Expected for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) to report $3.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Infosys’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.76 billion and the lowest is $3.61 billion. Infosys posted sales of $3.12 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $15.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $15.19 billion to $15.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $17.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.67 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infosys.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY opened at $21.18 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.54. The stock has a market cap of $89.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys has a one year low of $10.10 and a one year high of $21.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Infosys by 16.9% in the first quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after buying an additional 803,500 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 6.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 161,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Infosys by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 115,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares during the period. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC grew its holdings in Infosys by 12.9% in the first quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 213,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 24,398 shares during the period. 16.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.