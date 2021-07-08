35,179 Shares in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 35,179 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,304,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 116.8% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1,550.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 382,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,703,100.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Julie Whalen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.42, for a total transaction of $517,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,571,034.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,207 shares of company stock worth $16,979,144 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $163.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.94. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. As a group, analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.11%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $130.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.28.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

