360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 519,376 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 3,397,986 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $33.14.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on QFIN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet raised shares of 360 DigiTech from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of 360 DigiTech from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.55.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.10 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $549.35 million for the quarter. 360 DigiTech had a net margin of 33.47% and a return on equity of 52.31%. On average, research analysts forecast that 360 DigiTech, Inc. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $533,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter valued at $7,508,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 262.8% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 224,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,852,000 after purchasing an additional 162,967 shares in the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 9,157,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 116.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,222,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.11% of the company’s stock.

About 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a digital consumer finance platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. Its platform provides online consumer finance products to the borrowers funded by institutional funding partners. The company also provides incremental credit assessment, collection, and other services, as well as guarantee for defaulted loans.

